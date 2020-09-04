Immortals: Fenyx Rising Listed for December 3, New Details Released - News

The Microsoft Store had a listing for Immortals: Fenyx Rising before it was pulled own. It listed a December 3 release date, as well as some details on the game.

Immortals: Fenyx Rising was formerly known as Gods & Monsters before it was renamed. Ubisoft will reveal more information on the game during the Ubisoft Forward presentation on September 10.

The game is in development for the Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia.

Here is an overview of the game:

Immortals: Fenyx Rising brings grand mythological adventure to life.

Play as Fenyx, on a quest to save the Greek gods from a dark curse. Wield the powers of the gods to battle powerful mythological beasts in the air or on the ground, and solve ancient puzzles. The fate of the world is at stake–you are the gods’ last hope.

Immortals: Fenyx Rising leverages the Smart Delivery technology—buy the game once and play it on either Xbox One or Xbox Series X when both the console and that version of Immortals: Fenyx Rising are available.

Pre-order now for the bonus quest, “A Tale of Fire and Lightning”!

Key Features:

Wield the powers of the gods like Achilles’ sword and Daidalos’ wings to battle powerful enemies and solve ancient puzzles.

Fight iconic mythological beasts like Cyclops and Medusa in dynamic combat in the air and on the ground.

Use your skills and diverse weapons, including self-guided arrows, telekinesis, and more, for devastating damage.

Discover a stylized open-world across seven unique regions, each inspired by the gods.

