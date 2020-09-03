One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Trailer Features X Drake DLC Character - News

Bandai Namco has released a trailer for the One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 X Drake DLC character. The DLC character will be part of the Worst Generation character pack that will release in Fall 2020.

Red Flag X Drake is the captain of the Drake Pirates. Formerly a Marine, he has since become a pirate. With the power of the Dragon-Dragon Fruit, a rare Ancient Zoan-type Devil Fruit, he can transform into an allosaurus.

Action Type: Speed – Drake is a dual weapon fighter with strength and speed in equal measure. He can Form Change into an Allosaurus and wipe out all the enemies in the area!

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 is available now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

