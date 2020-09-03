Microsoft Flight Simulator is Biggest Xbox Game Pass for PC Launch, Tops 1 Million Players - News

Publisher Microsoft and developer Asobo Studio announced Microsoft Flight Simulator had the biggest launch in the franchise's 38-year history. It is also the biggest game launch in Xbox Game Pass for PC ever.

Microsoft Flight Simulator has also seen over one million unique players with more than 26 million flights and more than one billion miles flown to date.

"In each of those billion miles, we’ve been delighted to see the flight simulation community enjoy the simulator and help improve the experience through their ongoing feedback, while also welcoming and training new simulation pilots," reads the news post.

"Launch marks the beginning of a journey for us and this is just the start. There is plenty more to come on our flight itinerary including world updates, sim updates, and future themed DLC. Microsoft Flight Simulator is the ticket for anyone who has ever dreamt of flying or exploring the world. The sky is calling."

Microsoft Flight Simulator is available now for PC and is in development for the Xbox.

