Edge of Eternity Launches Spring 2021 for PS4, Xbox One and PC - News

Publisher Dear Villagers and developer Midgar Studio announced the JRPG, Edge of Eternity, will leave Steam Early Access and launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in spring 2021.

GS2 Games will release a physical edition of the PlayStation 4 version of the game for $39.99.

Here is an overview of the game:

In a world torn apart, the people of Heryon pursue a desperate war against a mysterious invader. As this conflict of opposing magic and technology grows to cataclysmic proportions, a new threat emerges from the battlefield. Wage epic turn-based battles as you follow Daryon and Selene in their quest to find a cure to the all-consuming Corrosion.

Key Features:

An enthralling Japanese RPG adventure. Live a unique and grand tale of hope and sacrifice. An epic soundtrack composed by industry legend Yasunori Mitsuda!

A cast of charismatic characters. Meet a cast of larger-than-life companions, each with their own set of skills. Watch them live and grow throughout the story, as you live through it yourself Discover their dreams, their flaws, their hopes and their torments as you share many special moments with them.

Discover a gorgeous world.

Explore the world of Heron and unearth its most ancient secrets.

Discover an alien world and its unique environments.

Solve quests in multiple ways—make your own choices and face their consequences.

A deep and strategic combat system.

