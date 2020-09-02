AeternoBlade And AeternoBlade II: Directors Rewind Launches for Steam on September 8 - News

Developer Corecell Technology announced AeternoBlade II: Director’s Rewind and AeternoBlade will launch for PC via Steam on September 8.

The Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One versions of AeternoBlade II will get the free Director's Rewind update soon.

Six costume DLCs for AeternoBlade II: Director’s Rewind will be available on launch day: Sea Breeze, Stunning Ruby, Lemon Mimosa, Pineapple Royale, Summer Blossom, and Fuzzy Grizzy.

Here is an overview of AeternoBlade II: Director’s Rewind:

AeternoBlade II: Director’s Rewind challenges you to reclaim the power of time and defy the abyss in a fast-paced action / puzzle platformer environment. Rich on features you need to master combat, solve tricky puzzles, and have quick reflexes to succeed. Get ready for hours of mastering both martial- and time-manipulation arts to solve mind-bending puzzles and defeat merciless hordes of enemies.

Key Features:

New and improved time-combat synergies.

Revised combat move sets.

Enhanced and alternate powers introduced to the three main characters.

Revamped levels, encounters, puzzles to improve game flow.

New areas, relics, and secrets yet to be discovered.

Improved NPC and monsters behaviors.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

