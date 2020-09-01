Poker Club Announced for Xbox Series X, PS5, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

/ 325 Views

by, posted 20 hours ago

Ripstone Games has announced Poker Club for the Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It will launch in 2020.

Poker Club will support cross-play on all platforms, as well as cross-buy and Smart Delivery on the PlayStation and Xbox.

"Poker Club is going to be the ultimate poker experience when it launches this year," said Ripstone Games’ Phil Gaskell. "Not only will it fully leverage the power of next-gen PC and console technology, but more importantly it will offer players a highly immersive social experience.

"We’ve included everything we’ve ever wanted to see in a poker game, so that players can enjoy the fantasy of living the life of a poker pro, touring the incredible locations you might see in TV and films. The in-game Clubs and huge range of events combine to create a refreshing new poker experience, bringing players from around the world together and offering more ways to play than ever before on PC and console."

View the reveal trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Leveraging the power of Unreal Engine 4 and ray tracing technology, Poker Club will offer players the most immersive and social poker simulation ever on next-generation and current platforms when it launches later this year.

Poker Club is designed as a social experience. In line with the increasing online community-led nature of the gaming landscape; Poker Club will connect players with friends and poker fans around the world, featuring tournaments for over 200 players. Players can create or join a club, complete with leaderboards, exclusive tournaments, daily chip bonuses whilst working towards shared goals that unlock rewards. Some customizable gear and events are club-specific, meaning the best way to play is together, connected with others from around the world. Poker Club will also offer cross-platform and cross-generation play, meaning players will be able to play together on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms.

Poker Club offers players more ways to play than ever before with a full house of Texas Hold’em online tournament modes and ring-games. Players are invited to take on the challenge of the PCC Poker Tour, an immersive online career mode that takes players on a journey from back-room games to big-money main events. From Single-Table and Multi-Table tournaments to Freezeouts, Shootouts, Turbos, Super Turbos, Bounties and more, Poker Club offers a variety of online multiplayer modes featuring customizable private games, open tables and full-scale tournaments. With an advanced Poker 101 tutorial system featuring advice for beginners and advanced players alike, Poker Club offers a jackpot of poker fun for all.

On PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X, Poker Club has been engineered to make the most of next-generation hardware and features. Poker Club boasts 4K visuals at 60 frames per second, with advanced rendering techniques including hardware-accelerated ray tracing across PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X. On PlayStation 5, Poker Club will utilize the advanced haptics in the DualSense controller to immerse players on the poker table like never before. The game also offers Cross-Buy between PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, and Smart Delivery on Xbox One and Xbox Series X, so players only have to buy Poker Club once to get the game on both generations of consoles.

Poker Club has been built from the ground up to offer an immersive play experience on all platforms. With a first-person viewpoint in gameplay, along with top-down cameras and cinematic angles, Poker Club delivers the true feeling of sitting at the card table like never before. There are seven meticulously detailed arenas to play in, ranging from the grungy basement of Ralph’s Pizzeria to the glitz and glamour of Casino d’Oro, whilst advancing through the ranks to become a high roller opens up access to high-stakes tournaments at the Intensity Arena, where the big money can be won. With deep player customization options ranging from unlockable apparel to exclusive table items, the journey from back-room card shark to poker pro has never looked this good.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles