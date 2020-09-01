PlayStation Now Adds Resident Evil 7: biohazard, Final Fantasy XV, WWE 2K19, and Observation - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced Resident Evil 7: biohazard, Final Fantasy XV, WWE 2K19, and Observation are now available on the PlayStation Now streaming service.

Resident Evil 7: biohazard is available until November 30, 2020, and Final Fantasy XV is available until March 1, 2021.

Here is an overview of the games added to PlayStation Now:

Resident Evil 7: biohazard

Step into a Resident Evil experience quite unlike anything you’ve ever encountered as the series embarks on an ambitious approach that plunges you neck-deep into an adrenaline pumping nightmare. Trade the series classic third-person gameplay and stylized visuals for an unsettlingly realistic, first-person adventure, filled with a grueling atmosphere, stomach-turning design and a hauntingly unhinged cast of new characters. Set among the isolated rural estates of America’s deep South, nothing is quite as it seems and nowhere is truly safe.

Final Fantasy XV

Join Prince Noctis and his closest friends as they fight against the empire in an effort to take back their fallen kingdom. A unique fantasy world teeming with exotic wildlife, nefarious beasts and ancient treasures lies in wait.

Wield devastating magic and powerful cooperative attacks in a tactical real-time battle system to crush those that stand in your way. Discover and modify new weapons and armour as you go, developing new skills and strengths with each successive victory.

WWE 2K19

Take on or play as WWE and NXT’s most popular Superstars and Legends in one of the franchise’s biggest rosters to date in a variety of match types and options, extensive creation capabilities, fan-favorite modes and much more. Includes an all-new MyCareer experience and new game modes such as 2K Towers and the return of 2K Showcase, highlighting the Return of Daniel Bryan.

Observation

This cinematic sci-fi thriller told through the lens of a space station’s artificial intelligence. Take on the role of S.A.M., an AI system installed on the low orbit space station “Observation” in 2026 and take control of the station’s control systems. A mysterious event has caused the station to lose power and forced S.A.M. to reboot. With most of your systems offline, you must work with the only crew member you can find, Dr. Emma Fisher, and attempt to restore your systems to discover the fate of the station and its crew.

