Sable Gets Narrated Gameplay Video, Launches 2021 for Xbox Series X and PC

posted 9 hours ago

Publisher Raw Fury and developer Shedworks for Gamescom 2020 released a narrated gameplay video for Sable. The game will launch in 2021 for the Xbox Series X and PC via Steam.

Join Sable on her gliding, a rite of passage that will take her across vast deserts and landscapes littered with fallen spaceships. Explore at your own pace on your hoverbike, scale monumental ruins, and encounter other nomads in the wilds, all while unearthing mysteries long forgotten. For those in the know, the acclaimed Japanese Breakfast is taking point on the game’s soundtrack, which promises to be full of chill and emotional vibes.

Key Features:

Explore at your own pace—you might stumble onto something interesting.

Customize your hoverbike and drive across a sprawling desert.

Climb anywhere with the freedom to travel and glide from great heights as you like.

Solve puzzles (or don’t!). It’s up to you what you want to do.

Meet other nomads, help them out and discover their stories.

Strikingly rendered ligne claire-inspired art style.

Beautiful original soundtrack composed by indie musician Japanese Breakfast.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

