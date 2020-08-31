Scarlet Nexus Will Target 4K and 60 FPS on Xbox Series X and PS5 - News

Bandai Namco director Kenji Anabuki during a press keynote revealed the developers of Scarlet Nexus are aiming for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 versions to run at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second.

The PC version will allow you to play the game at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second if your PC meets the recommended specs. The Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions are looking to run at 1080p resolution and 30 frames per second.

Here is an overview of the game:

Scarlet Nexus takes place in the far distant future, where a psionic hormone was discovered in the human brain, granting people extra-sensory powers and changed the world as we knew it. As humanity entered this new era, deranged mutants known as Others began to descend from the sky with a hunger for human brains. Impervious to conventional weapons, those with acute extra-sensory abilities, known as psionics, were our only chance to fight the onslaught from above and preserve humanity. Since then, psionics have been scouted for their talents and recruited to the Other Suppression Force, humanity’s last line of defense.

In Scarlet Nexus, players will take on the role of Yuito Sumeragi, armed with a talent in psycho-kinesis, and explore the futuristic city of New Himuka and uncover the mysteries of a Brain Punk future caught between technology and physic abilities. With these psycho-kinetic powers, the world becomes an important ally. Lift, break, and hurl pieces of the environment to build attack combos and lay waste to enemies.

Scarlet Nexus will launch for the Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

