The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Adds Switch, PS4 and Xbox One Versions - News

/ 386 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Developer Daedalic Entertainment announced during the Future Games Show Gamescom 2020 showcase The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will no longer be exclusive to the next-generation consoles, the Xbox Series X and PS5, and PC, and will also launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

View the developer presentation on the game below:

View the teaser trailer below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles