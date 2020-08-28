Drake Hollow Available Now for Xbox One and Xbox Game Pass - News

/ 244 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Developer The Molasses Flood announced Drake Hollow is now available on the Xbox One for $29.99, as well as Xbox Game Pass.

"Drake Hollow gives players a chance to experience something pretty unique in the world of games: the opportunity to care for something other than yourself,” said The Molasses Flood CEO and creative director Forrest Dowling.

"Our aim was to create a game experience that brims with heart, is both musically and visually enticing, and has at its core rock-solid systems-based gameplay. We hope players find Drake Hollow to be as fun and unique as we designed it to be!"

View the Xbox One launch trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Welcome to The Hollow, a blighted and dying place, and home to the Drakes.

Drakes are the friendly vegetable folk native to these parts, and they need your help. They’re hungry, thirsty, and need a place to sleep. They can—quite literally—die of boredom. It’s on you to save them. Build gardens to provide them with food, wells for water, and yoga balls and puppet shows to keep them entertained. You can even craft treadmills and solar panels to generate power for Tesla coils, electric fences, and other fortifications.

You’ll need robust defenses, as you’ll quickly see that The Drakes aren’t the only residents of The Hollow. The Feral have overrun the land, evil creatures that are looking to shred anything happy or good. Battle them one-on-one with a wide array of weapons ranging from tennis rackets to nail guns, bring your friends to lend a hand, and build your defenses so you can take them out without lifting a finger.

Travel from region to region, season to season, taking the Drakes and their village with you. Each region is over a square mile of territory to explore, dynamically generated and populated with each passing season.

You must balance your time carefully. What supplies are most crucial at any given moment? What does your village need? Metal from the supply caches to build your defenses, or crystals from the blighted regions to grow your Drakes? Prove that you’ve got what it takes to help the Drakes and take back The Hollow.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles