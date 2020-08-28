Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Has Option to Play at 60 FPS, But Lowers the Resolution - News

Insomniac Games director Mike Daly in an interview with Famitsu revealed Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will offer two resolutions and two frame rate modes. The game will either run at 4K resolution at 30 frames per second or at a lower resolution at 60 frames per second.

"Starting in the latter half of the PS3 era, we chose to make Ratchet & Clank games with beautiful graphics by doing away with the 60 frames per second of the PS2 era in favor of 30 frames, and the gameplay itself was built on the assumption of playing in 30 frames," added Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Asia localization producer Daisuke Ishidate.

"This time, players will be able to choose between the 60 frames per second route of the PS2 era, or the higher resolution and 30 frames per second route of the PS3 era and onward."

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will release for the PlayStation 5 in its "launch window."

Thanks, Gematsu.

