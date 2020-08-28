Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Has Option to Play at 60 FPS, But Lowers the Resolution - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 293 Views
Insomniac Games director Mike Daly in an interview with Famitsu revealed Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will offer two resolutions and two frame rate modes. The game will either run at 4K resolution at 30 frames per second or at a lower resolution at 60 frames per second.
"Starting in the latter half of the PS3 era, we chose to make Ratchet & Clank games with beautiful graphics by doing away with the 60 frames per second of the PS2 era in favor of 30 frames, and the gameplay itself was built on the assumption of playing in 30 frames," added Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Asia localization producer Daisuke Ishidate.
"This time, players will be able to choose between the 60 frames per second route of the PS2 era, or the higher resolution and 30 frames per second route of the PS3 era and onward."
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will release for the PlayStation 5 in its "launch window."
Thanks, Gematsu.
5 Comments
That's cool. I think some simple options like this are great for console gaming. I don't really want to see a bunch of sliders like we do on PC games, because that takes way from the ease of use of console. But, an option or two to suit personal tastes is a great idea.
Having detailed options menu's like on PC would be very good in my view but I can see the concern for reducing simplicity. A good solution would be offering presets so the people who don't want to tinker can just pick one of those but the people who do want to tinker can do that.
This kind of option should become the standard now on consoles which is fantastic. Now a lot more people will experience just how much better 60fps and in certain cases 120fps feels compared to 30fps. I wonder what the percentage of each option picked will be.
Hmm decisions decisions. I'm not a stickler for 60 FPS but I don't have a 4K TV either. I may go for the 60 FPS in that case.