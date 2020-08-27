BioWare Gives Us a Behind-the-Scenes Video of the Next Dragon Age Game - News

/ 312 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Electronic Arts and developer BioWare during Gamescom 2020: Opening Night Live have released a behind-the-scenes video for the next Dragon Age game.

View the video below:

The new Dragon Age game was announced in December 2018.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles