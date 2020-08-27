Unknown9: Awakening Announced for Xbox Series X, PS5 and PC - News

Developer Reflector Entertainment announced third-person narrative-driven action-adventure game, Unknown9: Awakening, for the Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, and PC.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Unknown 9: Awakening, is a third-person narrative-driven action-adventure game created by Reflector Entertainment.

The game tells the story of Haroona, a young woman raised on the streets of Kolkata India and haunted by visions of her own death. Haroona struggles to understand her mysterious innate abilities to manipulate the unseen. A mentor soon helps her hone her gifts, teaches her to access the mysterious hidden dimension known as The Fold and propels her on a journey to unlock the mysteries of this new realm.

