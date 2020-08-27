Jurassic World Evolution: Complete Edition Launches November 3 for Switch - News

Developer Frontier Developments announced Jurassic World Evolution: Complete Edition will launch for the Nintendo Switch on November 3. It includes the base game and all of the post-launch DLC.

Jurassic World Evolution launched for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in June 2018.

View the official trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Take charge of operations on the legendary islands of the Muertes archipelago and bring the wonder, majesty and danger of dinosaurs to life. Build for Science, Entertainment or Security interests in an uncertain world where life always finds a way.

Bioengineer dinosaurs that think, feel and react intelligently to the world around them. Play with life itself to give your dinosaurs unique behaviors, traits and appearances, then contain and profit from them to fund your global search for lost dinosaur DNA.

Control the big picture with deep management tools or go hands-on to confront challenges on the ground or in the air. Expand your islands and choose your own journey in an all-new narrative featuring iconic characters from across the franchise and decades of Jurassic lore at your fingertips.

