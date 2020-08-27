Hotshot Racing Release Date Announced for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

/ 192 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Curve Digital and developers Lucky Mountain Games and Sumo Digital Nottingham announced the retro arcade racing game, Hotshot Racing, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, and Xbox Game Pass on September 10 for $19.99 / £15.99 / €19.99.

"This game has been on a massive journey for the past decade from the initial concepts to Kickstarter pitch and now on the final stretch to launch," said Lucky Mountain Games creative director Trevor Ley. "We can’t wait to see all the in-game leaderboards light up with the fastest times from players and see multiplayer servers full to the rafters! We have plans for this game past launch as well, so it’ll be great to see what the world thinks of the game post-September 10."

Sumo Digital Nottingham studio production director Tom Turner added, "As soon as we saw Hotshot Racing we absolutely fell in love with the concept, and working with Trevor on the game’s development has been a fruitful and joyous experience. Sumo Nottingham is known for producing some of the most beloved arcade racing experiences on the planet and we believe Hotshot Racing stands proudly side-by-side the best racing games we’ve developed."

View the release date trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Developed by racing game veterans Lucky Mountain Games and Sumo Nottingham (Outrun 2, Sonic & SEGA All Stars Racing Transformed), Hotshot Racing is an all-new driving experience which revives the classic arcade gameplay of the 90s and thrusts it into the modern era. Featuring sharp retro visuals, sleek 60 frames per second gameplay on all platforms, multiple single-player championships, eight-player online game modes and four-player local split-screen play, Hotshot Racing is sure to appeal to both veteran racers and those looking for a more casual pick-up and play experience.

Key Features:

Game Modes – Time Trial and Grand Prix modes cater to those who like to compete in classic racing formats, while “Cops and Robbers” and “Drive or Explode” modes offer exhilarating new ways to play. Each mode is available in single-player, four-player split-screen and eight-player online, while Time Trial is single-player only. Single-player modes run at a blistering 60 frames per second to deliver one of the fastest depictions of racing possible. Smash lap records to rise-up the global online leaderboards or download ghost laps to match your racing lines against the very best.

– Time Trial and Grand Prix modes cater to those who like to compete in classic racing formats, while “Cops and Robbers” and “Drive or Explode” modes offer exhilarating new ways to play. Each mode is available in single-player, four-player split-screen and eight-player online, while Time Trial is single-player only. Single-player modes run at a blistering 60 frames per second to deliver one of the fastest depictions of racing possible. Smash lap records to rise-up the global online leaderboards or download ghost laps to match your racing lines against the very best. The Circuits – 16 racing circuits provide the twists, turns and straights conducive to searingly quick racing. Take in coastal, jungle, alpine and Las Vegas desert environments, with each course modeled with the most vivid colors and blue skies for miles.

– 16 racing circuits provide the twists, turns and straights conducive to searingly quick racing. Take in coastal, jungle, alpine and Las Vegas desert environments, with each course modeled with the most vivid colors and blue skies for miles. Meet the Hotshots – Keiko, Xing, Mike, Alexa, Aston, Toshiro, Marcus, and Viktor—eight speed addicts that have dedicated their lives to the pursuit of being the greatest racing driver in the world.

– Keiko, Xing, Mike, Alexa, Aston, Toshiro, Marcus, and Viktor—eight speed addicts that have dedicated their lives to the pursuit of being the greatest racing driver in the world. Catch the Drift – Drifting is crucial in Hotshot Racing. Boost charges as the player drifts, so maintaining it for as long as possible is vital to preserving maximum speed throughout a race.

– Drifting is crucial in Hotshot Racing. Boost charges as the player drifts, so maintaining it for as long as possible is vital to preserving maximum speed throughout a race. Drive or Explode – In this mode each car has a bomb attached to it. Drop below a certain speed and BOOM! The trigger speed gets faster and faster, forcing players to maintain impossibly high speeds.

– In this mode each car has a bomb attached to it. Drop below a certain speed and BOOM! The trigger speed gets faster and faster, forcing players to maintain impossibly high speeds. Cops and Robbers – Robbers evade the cops. Cops catch the robbers, and in doing so convert them to the police side, leading to an exciting test of skill for the surviving criminals.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles