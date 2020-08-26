Modus Games to Announce New Game At Gamescom 2020 Opening Night Live - News

/ 189 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Modus Games announced it will be revealing a new game during the Gamescom 2020 Opening Night Live on August 27 at 11am PDT / 2pm EDT / 7pm BST. You will be able to watch it live on YouTube and Twitch.

Here is the list of confirmed Modus Games titles that will be present at Gamescom:

Ary and the Secret of Seasons (eXiin, Fishing Cactus)

Ary and the Secret of Seasons joins players with Ary, a young girl who holds the power to bend seasons to her will. With a mysterious force hurtling her world into chaos, Ary sets out to find a solution, wielding her unique ability to defeat enemies, solve environmental puzzles, and explore new regions of a vibrant but troubled world.

Cris Tales (Dreams Uncorporated, SYCK)

Cris Tales follows a young girl’s adventure through a lush world as her actions ripple through time to influence both past and future. With exploration and turn-based combat taking place across past, present, and future simultaneously, this tribute to the golden age of Japanese RPGs is an ambitious elevation of a classic genre’s storytelling themes and combat.

Remothered: Broken Porcelain (Chris Darril, Stormind)

The award-winning survival horror series Remothered returns in the highly anticipated Remothered: Broken Porcelain. Serving as both a continuation and prequel to Remothered: Tormented Fathers, relive events from the characters’ painful pasts during intense flashbacks and endure new unspeakable horrors in the present day that await them in the Ashmann Inn.

In Sound Mind (We Create Stuff)

From the creators of cult classic Nightmare House 2, comes an imaginative psychological horror experience that challenges your expectations and ushers you through the deepest corners of your mind. In Sound Mind is a witty first-person psychological horror with frenetic puzzles, unique boss fights, and original music by The Living Tombstone.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles