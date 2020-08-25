No Plans to Cancel Xbox One Version of Halo Infinite, According to 343 Industries - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 531 Views
Publisher Microsoft and developer 343 Industries earlier this month announced Halo Infinite will no longer launch alongside the Xbox Series X in November 2020 and has been delayed to 2021.
There have been rumors Microsoft might be canceling the Xbox One version of Halo Infinite and might even push the game back even further to 2022. However, Halo community manager at 343 Industries John Junyszek via Twitter said the game will still be coming to the Xbox One and will launch in 2021.
"We're seeing lots of fake 'leaks' out there, so please don't believe everything you read," said Junyszek. "There are no plans to change our 2021 release or the devices and platforms we'll be supporting. We're building Halo Infinite to be the best it can be on each device/platform."
Hey Eric - we're seeing lots of fake "leaks" out there, so please don't believe everything you read. There are no plans to change our 2021 release or the devices and platforms we'll be supporting. We're building Halo Infinite to be the best it can be on each device/platform 👊— John Junyszek (@Unyshek) August 25, 2020
9 Comments
That would be pretty messed up to cancel the Xbox One version at this point. People have been anticipating it for a while, and may have purchased an Xbox One X with the understanding that they won't need the new generation system to play the next Halo game. I'm not one of those people, but it is a thought that crossed my mind.
Since this is something a company would lie about until it actually happened I'll still accept either happening as a possibility though I don't know how likely either happening is. I wouldn't really be surprised if one or the other occurred. Ideally neither will and it'll come out in the first half of 2021 in a good state.
No arguing that it wouldn't be better overall had it been built for one platform as a focus (at least initially). I think more simultaneous multiplats in the last two gens has contributed to the number of unfinished games releasing.
Plus, Microsoft has essentially guaranteed that all first-party games for the next couple of years will come to the Xbox One. Taking their biggest title out of that wouldn't make any sense.
Erm there were many games coming from 1st party not mentioned for a X1 release.
"We're building Halo Infinite to be the best it can be on each device/platform" - Oh boy, it starts to smell like H5 and MCC all over again.
Do you actually know why Halo MCC came out broken?
Also what was wrong with Halo 5?
Halo MCC's launch is well documented, my friend. The clusterfuck that was that release is proof why I hate SAAS models in general. Also, H5 is pretty much regarded as the most underwhelming entry into the series, by far, and fan reactions and reviews prove it. So yeah, 343i still has some ways to go untill I trust them. The latest Infinite reveal does not bode well for them.
