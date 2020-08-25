No Plans to Cancel Xbox One Version of Halo Infinite, According to 343 Industries - News

Publisher Microsoft and developer 343 Industries earlier this month announced Halo Infinite will no longer launch alongside the Xbox Series X in November 2020 and has been delayed to 2021.

There have been rumors Microsoft might be canceling the Xbox One version of Halo Infinite and might even push the game back even further to 2022. However, Halo community manager at 343 Industries John Junyszek via Twitter said the game will still be coming to the Xbox One and will launch in 2021.

"We're seeing lots of fake 'leaks' out there, so please don't believe everything you read," said Junyszek. "There are no plans to change our 2021 release or the devices and platforms we'll be supporting. We're building Halo Infinite to be the best it can be on each device/platform."

Hey Eric - we're seeing lots of fake "leaks" out there, so please don't believe everything you read. There are no plans to change our 2021 release or the devices and platforms we'll be supporting. We're building Halo Infinite to be the best it can be on each device/platform 👊 — John Junyszek (@Unyshek) August 25, 2020

