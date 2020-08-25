Ring of Pain is a Card Dungeon Crawler, Launches October 15 for Switch and PC - News

/ 82 Views

by, posted 33 minutes ago

Publisher Humble Games and developers Simon Boxer and Twice Different announced the card dungeon crawler, Ring of Pain, will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop and PC via Steam and the Humble Store on October 15. A demo is available now on Steam.

View the release date trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

A new breed of card dungeon crawler!

Ring of Pain is a roguelike / card game / dungeon crawler mashup. Levels are generated randomly from decks of cards, and arranged in a format (like a ring) which lets you observe the level and strategize. As you interact with cards the dungeon dynamically adjusts based on what you’re doing.

Dungeon crawl in a card game, no walking required! No empty tiles, and nowhere to hide. Move through the Ring interacting or sneaking. When fighting is futile, it’s stealth you are seeking.

Ring of Pain blends elements of modern roguelike / roguelite dungeon crawlers (Binding of Isaac, Enter the Gungeon, etc.) with a turn-based card game, set in a world distorted by your mind. A cryptic world of fear and delusion. A challenge distilled, hard due to choice not mechanical skill.

Key Features:

Seek Power: Find Treasures with Passive Effects – Adapt your strategy with items collected, use mobility effects to explore the Ring.

– Adapt your strategy with items collected, use mobility effects to explore the Ring. Light Deck Building Elements – Manage Your Inventory – Choose wisely, as each inventory slot can only hold one of that item type. Strategy comes with inventory limits. What you can hold is a means to inhibit. Mix and match items within confines, of item types and slots defined.

– Choose wisely, as each inventory slot can only hold one of that item type. Strategy comes with inventory limits. What you can hold is a means to inhibit. Mix and match items within confines, of item types and slots defined. Stack Item Effects – Collect items that work together to increase your chance of survival.

– Collect items that work together to increase your chance of survival. Learn and Adapt to a Hostile World – Each dungeon is randomly dealt from a deck of cards, and arranged for you to see. See what creatures are about to do, and strategize based on the position of cards.Observe the ring and plan your action, creatures broadcast their reaction.

– Each dungeon is randomly dealt from a deck of cards, and arranged for you to see. See what creatures are about to do, and strategize based on the position of cards.Observe the ring and plan your action, creatures broadcast their reaction. Unravel a Dark Mystery, One Choice at a Time – You find yourself broken and frail, scavenged by a creature who calls itself Owl. Owl is your caretaker and guide in this dark place. Your savior, and protection from a creeping curse. Now you must discover your origin to decide on your future…

Your mind is a lens distorting the world, a cryptic delusion for you to unfurl. When death approaches, readjust. Your final choice is… who to trust?

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles