Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World Announced for Switch and PS4 - News

/ 415 Views

by, posted 11 hours ago

Publisher ININ Games and developer Studio Artdink have announced Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. It will launch in early 2021.

The full reveal with gameplay footage will happen later this week at the Gamescom Awesome Indies showcase, which takes play on August 29 at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT.

Wonder Boy series creator Ryuichi Nishizawa will lead and direct the new title, along with original composer Shinichi Sakamoto, character designer Maki Oozora, and creative manager Takanori Kurihara.

View the teaser website here.

Thanks, IGN.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles