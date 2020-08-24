MO: Astray Launches September 10 for Switch - News

Publisher Rayark and developer Archpray announced the side-scrolling action platformer, MO:Astray, will launch for Nintendo Switch via the eShop on September 10 for $14.99.

Pre-orders will open up on August 27 and include a 10 percent discount. The game supports English, Japanese, Chinese (Simplified and Traditional), and Korean languages.

"MO’s adventure is a bizarre, alien experience overflowing with mysteries to solve and trials to overcome," said Archpray producer Ching-Yi Hou. "Our team is overjoyed by the positive reception of the game and we’re looking forward to welcoming new explorers into our strange world when MO:Astray makes the jump onto Nintendo Switch on September 10!"

View the Nintendo Switch release date trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Awakened in an abandoned laboratory teeming with otherworldly creatures and deadly traps, MO sets out on a journey of immense importance. Driven by voices in its head, the mysterious lifeform vaults across a hostile environment overrun by parasitic alien plants and a homicidal supercomputer, gradually becoming more aware of its mission and what caused the disaster.

Scan MO’s surroundings and devise a plan to discover a way forward. Harness an arsenal of special abilities to solve puzzles and navigate a gauntlet of challenges. Climb and adhere to walls, spring from one surface to the next, and sail through the air to surmount any obstacle. When forced to confront enemies, MO can execute dash attacks and decapitate the infected. It can even latch onto foes and access their memories to learn more about this enigmatic facility.

Delve into a richly detailed world, piecing together the shocking truth through these flashbacks. Overcome unthinkable dangers as a curious entity whose amorphous nature opens the door to all manner of clever and creative solutions to even the most mind-bending of problems.

