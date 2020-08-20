Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War Key Art Released - News

Publisher Activision and developers Treyarch and Raven Software have released the key artwork for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

As was announced yesterday by Activision, the full worldwide reveal will happen on Wednesday, August 26.

View the key artwork below:

𝚃𝚒𝚖𝚎 𝚒𝚜 𝚝𝚒𝚌𝚔𝚒𝚗𝚐, 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚍𝚊𝚗𝚐𝚎𝚛 𝚒𝚜 𝚛𝚎𝚊𝚕.



𝚆𝚘𝚛𝚕𝚍𝚠𝚒𝚍𝚎 𝚁𝚎𝚟𝚎𝚊𝚕 𝙰𝚞𝚐𝚞𝚜𝚝 𝟸𝟼. pic.twitter.com/Nflp2vEVBK — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 20, 2020

