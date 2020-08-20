Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War Key Art Released

by William D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 255 Views

Publisher Activision and developers Treyarch and Raven Software have released the key artwork for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

As was announced yesterday by Activision, the full worldwide reveal will happen on Wednesday, August 26.

View the key artwork below:

