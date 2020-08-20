PS5 Launch Window has the 'Best Line-Up Weve Ever Seen in the History of PlayStation' - News

/ 468 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Sony is hard at work getting its next-generation console, the PlayStation 5, ready for launch this holiday season. The launch window will have the best line-up in the history of PlayStation, according to PlayStation’s head of global marketing Eric Lempel speaking with GamesIndustry in an interview.

"Once you get beyond all of the features of the PlayStation 5, which makes it a true next-generation product, It's about the content," Lempel said. "The content that will be in the launch window and beyond is incredibly exciting.

"I would say that this is the best line-up that we've ever seen in the history of PlayStation, between our Worldwide Studios groups and our partners from all the different publishers around the world. We've revealed some of that content, and naturally, there will be more to come, but the way that the developers can engage with this platform, and create these new experiences with known IP as well as unknown IP, is incredibly exciting."

Lempel in the same interview said it has been a "massive challenge on every front" getting the PS5 ready for launch due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The PlayStation 5 will launch in Holiday 2020.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles