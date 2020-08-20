PS5 Launch Window has the 'Best Line-Up Weve Ever Seen in the History of PlayStation' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 468 Views
Sony is hard at work getting its next-generation console, the PlayStation 5, ready for launch this holiday season. The launch window will have the best line-up in the history of PlayStation, according to PlayStation’s head of global marketing Eric Lempel speaking with GamesIndustry in an interview.
"Once you get beyond all of the features of the PlayStation 5, which makes it a true next-generation product, It's about the content," Lempel said. "The content that will be in the launch window and beyond is incredibly exciting.
"I would say that this is the best line-up that we've ever seen in the history of PlayStation, between our Worldwide Studios groups and our partners from all the different publishers around the world. We've revealed some of that content, and naturally, there will be more to come, but the way that the developers can engage with this platform, and create these new experiences with known IP as well as unknown IP, is incredibly exciting."
Lempel in the same interview said it has been a "massive challenge on every front" getting the PS5 ready for launch due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The PlayStation 5 will launch in Holiday 2020.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
4 Comments
Didn't Microsoft said the same thing?
I believe Microsoft said they had their largest launch line-up ever, which seems to be accurate from what we've seen so far. So far Series X seems to have over 20 games announced for Q4 2020 between new releases and next-gen graphical updates for older releases. Not sure if MS said they have the best launch line-up ever, and if they did, that was likely before Halo got delayed.
- +1
He wouldn't say otherwise, waiting for them to show the rest. But well PS3 and PS4 didn't had that many noteworthy titles so it wouldn't be that hard to do better.
Well best line up is really a personal choice in taste, for me the late 90s to early 20s still feels like it had the best launch window games. Perhaps because all we really had since then is just steady minor upgrades in graphics with similar games but on a bigger scale. Now if that Unreal Engine 5 demo that we saw somehow transpires to the significant improved level of interaction (i.e. the physics system of the environment, spacial sound, dynamic body position, dynamic illumination etc) for launch games, I think that will make games feel fresh again as it will be a significant jump (for me anyway) where I feel like something new adds to the experience of the game. Atm I haven't set my bar too high so I won't be too disappointing in case that demo was a glorified sales pitch, BUT if it wasn't, it feels like I am a kid again and exciting times ahead.