PlayStation: Launching PS5 During a Pandemic is a 'Massive Challenge on Every Front'

The ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has been a challenge for the world and including the video game industry. Sony is working hard to launch its next-generation console, the PlayStation 5, this holiday season.

PlayStation’s head of global marketing Eric Lempel speaking with GamesIndustry in an interview says the company has faced many challenges in getting the PS5 ready for launch.

"It's a massive challenge on every front," said Lempel. "Not just for the parts of the organization that I oversee, but for all parts of the organization. The nice thing is that we're pulling it together. We will launch this year -- that will happen -- and from my end, we will absolutely make sure that we will bring all of the magic and all of the excitement of launches that we have had in the past.

"We are still committed to doing that. It's more challenging than ever, but our gamers expect a lot from us. It's a chance to celebrate the beginning of a new generation. This spot kicks off PlayStation 5 marketing efforts, and this is just the beginning. So you can see this as the initial entry. Hopefully, it looks high quality, hopefully, it captures the imagination of the viewer, and from here, it just gets bigger and better.

"If the world was in a normal place, we would be out there with demo stations at different events, with the ability for consumers to touch the product and interact with it, and really understand what we are talking about. The challenge, early on, became how do we try to express this with a spot, and at the same time, how do we create a spot given the current limitations presented by the global pandemic? So this was a challenge on all fronts for us.

"The genesis of this is that we're moving into a new generation and to us generations matter. It's a chance to raise the expectations from players and gamers, and really introduce something new. So for this spot in particular, we focused on three distinct areas: the haptic feedback, the adaptive dynamic triggers, and 3D audio. And we wanted to show what it would be like to be in the middle of all that."

