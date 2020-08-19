New Neptunia Game Announced for PS5 - News

Compile Heart has announced a new game in the Neptunia series for the PlayStation 5. The game is titled Go! Go! 5 Jigen Game Neptune: re★Verse. Only the logo was revealed on the game, however, more information will be released in September.

Compile Heart also launched the Neptunia series 10th anniversary website.

Thanks, Gematsu.

