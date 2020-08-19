New Neptunia Game Announced for PS5 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 334 Views
Compile Heart has announced a new game in the Neptunia series for the PlayStation 5. The game is titled Go! Go! 5 Jigen Game Neptune: re★Verse. Only the logo was revealed on the game, however, more information will be released in September.
Compile Heart also launched the Neptunia series 10th anniversary website.
Thanks, Gematsu.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
4 Comments
Neptunia fan here. But I wonder about potential censorship.
My biggest concern. Megadimension Neptunia V II has been my. WHOLE. F***ING. SUMMER. But the thought of not being able to enjoy the series, one of my favourites, without censoring on Sony platforms, is one I've had to push away a few times. There are definitely risqué, fan service elements, but it's not the defining characteristic of the experience. Not that it should matter if it were....I really love these games. No rushing. I listen to all the Japanese voice acting as I read the subs, and on my second playthroigh am enjoying the story a bit more as it's much more condensed compared to the first run, which took roughly 6 weeks to go through. Plus, I'm going for the "true" ending now. I could keep babbling.....but I'll stop here.
- 0
Is this a main entry for the series? These spinoffs are driving me up the wall.