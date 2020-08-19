Unrailed! Launches September 23 for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher Daedalic Entertainment and developer Indoor Astronaut announced the cooperative multiplayer game, Unrailed!, will leave Early Access and officially launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on September 23. A demo is out now for the Switch. The game first launched in Early Access for PC via Steam in September 2019.

Unrailed! is a chaotic online and couch co-op multiplayer railroad construction game where you work together with your friends as a team to build a train track across endless procedurally generated worlds. Master encounters with its inhabitants, upgrade your train and keep it from derailing!

Build a Track Further than Before – Gather resources and craft tracks to extend your railroad to prevent your train from reaching the end. But watch out – there is only one tool of each type. Co-operation and co-ordination of your team is essential to survive this increasingly challenging journey.

– Gather resources and craft tracks to extend your railroad to prevent your train from reaching the end. But watch out – there is only one tool of each type. Co-operation and co-ordination of your team is essential to survive this increasingly challenging journey. Plough Your Way through teh World – Every world is unique! You and your team will have to master ever new challenges to stay on track!

– Every world is unique! You and your team will have to master ever new challenges to stay on track! Attach New Wagons to Master the Unknown – Upgrade your train to be prepared for whatever is about to come. Get an atomic engine, upgrade your crafting wagon, attach a supercharger or choose from a vast range of other options.

– Upgrade your train to be prepared for whatever is about to come. Get an atomic engine, upgrade your crafting wagon, attach a supercharger or choose from a vast range of other options. Play With or Against Your Friends – Play cooperatively with up to four players in a single team or challenge the co-op skills of your friends in a two versus two game.

Key Features:

An intense and chaotic railroad construction experience.

Online and local couch co-op multiplayer.

Procedurally generated worlds with different difficulty levels.

Dynamic weather system and day-and-night cycle.

Game Modes Endless Quick (up to four players) Versus (two-versus-two players)

Distinct biomes (over five).

A bunch of upgradable wagons (over 10) to modify your train in Endless mode.

Unlockable characters.

A replay system.

Simple controls and split controller mode.

Blocky to the core.

