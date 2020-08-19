Inmost Launches August 21 for Switch and PC - News

posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Chucklefish and developer Hidden Layer Games announced the atmospheric story-driven puzzle platformer, Inmost, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam, GOG, and the Humble Store on August 21 for $14.99 / £11.99 / €12.99.

View the release date trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Something is lurking in the shadows…

Inmost, by Lithuania-based indie studio Hidden Layer Games, is an emotional and deeply atmospheric narrative-driven puzzle platformer. Uncover the story of an adventurous young girl, a stoic knight and a man in search of answers.

Explore a crumbling, nightmarish landscape, slice through enemies, and spring deadly traps in order to escape the evil that awaits…

(Inmost is an intimate story of loss and hope that some may find upsetting. Player discretion is advised.)

Key Features:

Venture through a hauntingly atmospheric pixel art world.

Three main characters, each with their own unique gameplay styles.

A knight adventures into the depths of a deteriorating castle. A child uncovers the past of an eerie house. A wanderer searches for answers.

Lure enemies into lethal traps, solve environmental puzzles and utilize your scythe, hookshot and pickaxe to avoid a gruesome end!

Discover a three to five-hour emotional story, intended to be played in a single-sitting on a dark, stormy night.

Explore every nook and cranny to find secret passages and collectibles.

Featuring the vocal talents of Andrew Dennis and Cassandra Lee Morris.

Playable in 14 languages, including English, French, German, Russian, Spanish, Italian, Arabic, Dutch, Japanese, Korean, Brazilian Portuguese, Turkish, and Simplified and Traditional Chinese.

Each pixel is placed with love!

Features CORSAIR iCUE RGB dynamic lighting functionality for PC.

