Subnautica and Subnautica: Below Zero Launches Early 2021 for Switch

Developer Unknown Worlds Entertainment announced the open-world survival games, Subnautica and Subnautica: Below Zero, will launch for the Nintendo Switch in early 2021.

Subnautica is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Subnautica: Below Zero is available now for PC in Steam Early Access.

Explore the vast depths of the ocean when @Subnautica and its icy sequel Subnautica: #BelowZero come to #NintendoSwitch in 2021! #IndieWorld pic.twitter.com/64cFKRRDuI — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 18, 2020

Here is an overview of the two games:

Subnautica

Subnautica is an underwater adventure game set on an alien ocean planet. A massive, open world full of wonder and peril awaits you!

Key Features:

Dive Into a Vast Underwater World – You have crash-landed on an alien ocean world, and the only way to go is down. Subnautica‘s oceans range from sun drenched shallow coral reefs to treacherous deep-sea trenches, lava fields, and bio-luminescent underwater rivers. Manage your oxygen supply as you explore kelp forests, plateaus, reefs, and winding cave systems. The water teems with life: Some of it helpful, much of it harmful.

– You have crash-landed on an alien ocean world, and the only way to go is down. Subnautica‘s oceans range from sun drenched shallow coral reefs to treacherous deep-sea trenches, lava fields, and bio-luminescent underwater rivers. Manage your oxygen supply as you explore kelp forests, plateaus, reefs, and winding cave systems. The water teems with life: Some of it helpful, much of it harmful. Scavenge, Craft, and Survive – After crash landing in your Life Pod, the clock is ticking to find water, food, and to develop the equipment you need to explore. Collect resources from the ocean around you. Craft diving gear, lights, habitat modules, and submersibles. Venture deeper and further form to find rarer resources, allowing you to craft more advanced items.

– After crash landing in your Life Pod, the clock is ticking to find water, food, and to develop the equipment you need to explore. Collect resources from the ocean around you. Craft diving gear, lights, habitat modules, and submersibles. Venture deeper and further form to find rarer resources, allowing you to craft more advanced items. Construct Underwater Habitats – Build bases on the sea floor. Choose layouts and components, and manage hull-integrity as depth and pressure increase. Use your base to store resources, park vehicles, and replenish oxygen supplies as you explore the vast ocean.

– Build bases on the sea floor. Choose layouts and components, and manage hull-integrity as depth and pressure increase. Use your base to store resources, park vehicles, and replenish oxygen supplies as you explore the vast ocean. Unravel the Mystery – What happened to this planet? Signs abound that something is not right. What caused you to crash? What is infecting the sea life? Who built the mysterious structures scattered around the ocean? Can you find a way to make it off the planet alive?

– What happened to this planet? Signs abound that something is not right. What caused you to crash? What is infecting the sea life? Who built the mysterious structures scattered around the ocean? Can you find a way to make it off the planet alive? Disrupt the Food Chain – The ocean teems with life: Use the ecosystem to help you. Lure and distract a threatening creature with a fresh fish, or simply swim as fast as you can to avoid gnashing jaws of roaming predators.

– The ocean teems with life: Use the ecosystem to help you. Lure and distract a threatening creature with a fresh fish, or simply swim as fast as you can to avoid gnashing jaws of roaming predators. Handle the Pressure – Build a Pressure Re-Active Waterproof Nanosuit, or PRAWN Suit, and explore extreme depth and heat. Modify the suit with mining drills, torpedo launchers, propulsion cannons, grappling hooks and more.

– Build a Pressure Re-Active Waterproof Nanosuit, or PRAWN Suit, and explore extreme depth and heat. Modify the suit with mining drills, torpedo launchers, propulsion cannons, grappling hooks and more. Fear the Night – As the sun goes down, the predators come out. The ocean is unforgiving of those caught unprepared in the darkness. Areas that are safe to explore during the day become treacherous at night, but also reveal a beauty that those who hide from the darkness will never see.

– As the sun goes down, the predators come out. The ocean is unforgiving of those caught unprepared in the darkness. Areas that are safe to explore during the day become treacherous at night, but also reveal a beauty that those who hide from the darkness will never see. Dive Below the Ocean Floor – Cave systems wind below the sea bed, from dark claustrophobic passages to caverns lit by bio-luminescent life and burning-hot lava flows. Explore the world below the ocean floor, but watch your oxygen levels, and take care to avoid the threats lurking in the darkness.

Subnautica: Below Zero

Below Zero is an underwater adventure game set on an alien ocean world. It is a new chapter in the Subnautica universe, and is currently in development by Unknown Worlds.

Key Features:

Return to Planet 4546B – Dive into a freezing underwater adventure. Below Zero is set in an arctic region of planet 4546B. As a scientist posted to a research station on the planet’s surface, you are tasked with studying alien artefacts… The Vesper space station orbits high above you, sending supplies, instructions, and receiving samples you launch from the surface.When disaster strikes the research station, you must improvise to survive: Construct habitats, scavenge for resources, hunt for food, and craft equipment.

– Dive into a freezing underwater adventure. Below Zero is set in an arctic region of planet 4546B. As a scientist posted to a research station on the planet’s surface, you are tasked with studying alien artefacts… The Vesper space station orbits high above you, sending supplies, instructions, and receiving samples you launch from the surface.When disaster strikes the research station, you must improvise to survive: Construct habitats, scavenge for resources, hunt for food, and craft equipment. Explore New Biomes – Swim beneath the blue-lit, arching growth of Twisty Bridges. Navigate treacherous ice floes on the ocean surface. Clamber up snow covered peaks, and venture into icy caves. Maneuver between steaming Thermal Vents. Below Zero presents entirely new environments for you to survive, study, and explore. Discover new lifeforms in the icy depths of 4546B. Swim through the giant Titan Holefish, escape from the aggressive Brute Shark, and visit the adorable Pengwings. Some residents of the frozen ocean will help you, and some might try to harm you.

– Swim beneath the blue-lit, arching growth of Twisty Bridges. Navigate treacherous ice floes on the ocean surface. Clamber up snow covered peaks, and venture into icy caves. Maneuver between steaming Thermal Vents. Below Zero presents entirely new environments for you to survive, study, and explore. Discover new lifeforms in the icy depths of 4546B. Swim through the giant Titan Holefish, escape from the aggressive Brute Shark, and visit the adorable Pengwings. Some residents of the frozen ocean will help you, and some might try to harm you. An Ocean of Intrigue – Who were the aliens who came here before? Why were they on this planet? Can you trust your commanders? Below Zero extends the story of the Subnautica universe, diving deep into the mystery introduced in the original game. Open up new story elements with every Early Access update.

