Spiritfarer Launches Today for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC

Developer Thunder Lotus Games announced Spiritfarer will launch today for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, the Epic Games Store, and GOG for $29.99. It will also launch on Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC.

"I will say that it’s been pretty tough keeping this launch under the radar!" Spiritfarer creative director Nicolas Guerin said. "We took what is by far our biggest, most ambitious production yet, and decided to up the ante by releasing Spiritfarer simultaneously on almost every system under the sun. Our fans have been so patient, waiting for us just to say ‘when.” Well, I’m happy to tell them: the time is now! Spiritfarer is a game that’s near and dear to our hearts, so we hope you’ll set sail with us."

Here is an overview of the game:

Spiritfarer is a cozy management game about dying. You play Stella, ferrymaster to the deceased, a Spiritfarer. Build a boat to explore the world, then befriend and care for spirits before finally releasing them into the afterlife. Farm, mine, fish, harvest, cook, and craft your way across mystical seas. Join the adventure as Daffodil the cat, in two-player cooperative play. Spend relaxing quality time with your spirit passengers, create lasting memories, and, ultimately, learn how to say goodbye to your cherished friends. What will you leave behind?

Key Features:

