The Witcher 3's Geralt of Rivia Action Figure Revealed by McFarlane Toys - News

/ 242 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt might have come out over five years ago in May 2015, but that hasn't stopped developer CD Projekt Red and McFarlane Toys from announcing an action figure based on the protagonist in the game, Geralt of Rivia.

Geralt is wearing his Kaer Morhen armor, steel and silver swords, a Witcher 3-branded base, and three harpy heads. The figure itself is 12 inches high and will be available this November for $39.99, and will be available for pre-order on Amazon in mid-October. However, it will also be made available at Best Buy, Walmart.com, and specialty retailers worldwide.

Seven inch Witcher figures will be released sometime in spring 2021.

Thanks, IGN.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles