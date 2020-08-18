Deathloop Delayed to Q2 2021 for PS5 and PC - News

Publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer Arkane Lyon have delayed Deathloop from holiday 2020 to Q2 2021. The game is in development for the PlayStation 5 and PC.

"We’ve made the decision to move the launch date of Deathloop to Q2 2021," said Arkane Lyon in a statement.

"Our ambition for Deathloop is to deliver a game signature Arkane game that takes you to never-before-seen places in a stylish new world.

"At the same time, the health and safety of everyone at Arkane Lyon remains our top priority. As we’ve adjusted to work-from-home, we found that delivering this new and exciting experience, at the polish and quality level that defines both an Arkane game and a true next-gen experience, is taking longer than normal.

"This extra time will allow our team to bring Deathloop‘s world to life with as much character and fun as you’ve come to expect from our team.

"While we know this is the right decision for Deathloop, we share your disappointment and apologize for making you wait even longer.

"Thank you for your support and excitement. Your positive feedback has helped fuel us as we continue to work from the confines of our homes. We can’t wait to share more details about Deathloop with you, so keep your eyes open for our next update, coming soon."

To the community, an update on DEATHLOOP: pic.twitter.com/XveoG6AgoT — DEATHLOOP (@deathloop) August 18, 2020

