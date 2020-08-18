Headup Games to Announce Two Exclusive World Premieres and Four Next Gen Games at Gamescom 2020 - News

Headup Games announced it will be sharing "tons of news" at Gamescom 2020, including two exclusive world premieres and four brand-new next-generation games.

Gamescom 2020 is a digital event and will run from August 27 to 30.

Read Headup Games Gamescom 2020 plans below:

Two exclusive world premieres.

Bringing four brand-new games to the next generation of consoles.

A packed bag of ten great independent games to be shown throughout the event.

A first look at and hands-on with Headup Games’ very first own internal game production, the upcoming multiplayer sandbox RPG Tinkertown (Steam page).

Tinkertown (Steam page). Thousands of square feet of virtual booth space at the Indie Arena with playable demos, brand new trailers, merchandise corner, and much more.

