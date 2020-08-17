Xbox Series X Console Displayed in Germany - News

The Xbox Series X is just a few months away from launch as Microsoft last week confirmed the console will launch worldwide this November. Along with a release window for the console was the announcement Microsoft's flagship launch title, Halo Infinite, has been delayed to 2021.

There is still a lot we don't know about the launch of the console. This includes the price, the release date, and the complete launch lineup of games, other than the support for backward compatibility day one.

Over the weekend the console was displayed at the Xperion e-arena in Saturn, Germany and some people have posted photos of the console. The console looks exactly as you would expect in the pictures.

Series X was exhibited at the Xperion e-arena in Saturn (Germany). It looks great. pic.twitter.com/HjODjbyqH1 — Siri's Ex. (@architectu2) August 17, 2020

