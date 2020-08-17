Xbox Series X Console Displayed in Germany - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 797 Views
The Xbox Series X is just a few months away from launch as Microsoft last week confirmed the console will launch worldwide this November. Along with a release window for the console was the announcement Microsoft's flagship launch title, Halo Infinite, has been delayed to 2021.
There is still a lot we don't know about the launch of the console. This includes the price, the release date, and the complete launch lineup of games, other than the support for backward compatibility day one.
Over the weekend the console was displayed at the Xperion e-arena in Saturn, Germany and some people have posted photos of the console. The console looks exactly as you would expect in the pictures.
Series X was exhibited at the Xperion e-arena in Saturn (Germany). It looks great. pic.twitter.com/HjODjbyqH1— Siri's Ex. (@architectu2) August 17, 2020
MAJESTIC 😍❤❤❤🎮#XboxSeriesX pic.twitter.com/sMeCsm9pRW— Tilmen Mesut Kuçin 💋 (@TiLMEN) August 15, 2020
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
8 Comments
Simple design but looks really nice. I like these pictures better than the marketing material. Looks like it looks better in person.
Because the pictures are fake ?
A clear hint is the white "reflection" straight line under the X Logo. Elementary physics says this is not possible as the straight line extends over the 90deg corner of the box.
That's the reflection of the ceiling lights on the flat glass wall in between the camera and the Xbox
can't wait for SeriesX,
It will be a beast! Looks fantastic too.
I like the green tint in the vents. I'd love special editions of it in different colors.
Wow. Didn't expect to say it, but it really looks way better than I expected. Simple but pretty slick design!