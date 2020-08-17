Fallen Knight is a Side-Scrolling Action Platformer, Launches Q1 2021 for Switch, PS4 and Xbox One - News

/ 277 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Publisher PQube announced the side-scrolling action platformer, Fallen Knight, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in Q1 2021. The game first launched for Apple Arcade in October 2019.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

A Futuristic Knight’s Tale

Fallen Knight is a futuristic knight’s tale that lets players play as a descendant of the great Lancelot in King Arthur’s tale. Players will take on the role of Lancelot the 49th in a futuristic setting, facing off against six unique enemy heroes with a dark past of their own. Expect a Dark Souls-esque challenging experience coupled with a fast-paced sword action gameplay that will punish players for every little mistake, and reward generously with every victory.

Nostalgia-Fueled Platforming

Enjoy nostalgia-fueled gameplay that players have come to know and love, but with a unique parry and disarm system. As a “Knight of the Round Table,” killing should be a last resort. Disarm your enemies and parry their attacks as you clear level after level.

Intense Boss Battles

Take on colossal bosses who stand in your way from protecting the information you’re sworn to guard. Each boss holds their own challenge, their own puzzle to overcome. Are you up to the challenge and live up to your reputation as a “Knight of the Round Table”?

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles