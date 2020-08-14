Phil Spencer: 'I Like the Design' of the PS5, Respects What the Teams Do at PlayStation - News

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer appeared on the latest Animal Crossing-themed Twitch talk show, Animal Talking, and was asked on what he thought about the design of Sony's next-generation console, the PlayStation 5.

Spencer says he is a fan of the design of the PS5 and he respects the work PlayStation does. He does say Xbox and PlayStation took very different approaches in designing their upcoming consoles.

"I like the design of what they did," said Spencer. "I have a lot of respect for what the teams do at PlayStation. But they’re running their box differently than we are, and it creates unique design challenges in how you keep these things cool. That’s a problem for both of us, so that’s not a shock. And they took an approach that is different than what we did."

He does say that it is hard to design a console with so much power as the real challenge is to keep it from overheating.

"It’s hard because I know the physics that we’re both dealing with when it comes to these consoles," he said. "And cooling these consoles — the power, the energy use — that presents real challenges this generation. We’re talking about consoles — with the CPU and GPU — that are real powerful computers, effectively.

"We chose our design because we wanted a large fan that we could spin a little more slowly so we’re not making noise. We wanted a very quiet console, so noise was something that we focused on. So we built a form-follow-function design so that we could draw a lot of air with a big fan spinning a little bit slower so we didn’t get those high-pitched whining sounds that sometimes consoles can make."

