The Walking Dead Onslaught Release Date Announced for PSVR and Steam

Developer Survios announced The Walking Dead Onslaught will launch for PlayStation VR, Oculus, and SteamVR via Steam on September 29.

Pre-orders of the game includes the Golden Katana and Golden Knuckle Knife weapons, and Sheriff Rick and Hunter Daryl skins.

Here is an overview of the game:

Step into AMC’s The Walking Dead

Fight your fears head-on. The official VR game of AMC’s The Walking Dead, The Walking Dead Onslaught invites players to assume the roles of their favorite survivors from the TV series, struggling against the relentless walker threat while confronting both the horrors and humanity of this apocalyptic new world.

With The Walking Dead Onslaught, AMC and Survios deliver the most immersive The Walking Dead experience yet.

Key Features:

Visceral Real-Motion Combat – The Walking Dead Onslaught introduces the most visceral combat experience that veteran virtual reality-studio Survios has built to date. Scavenge and wield an arsenal of iconic melee and ranged weapons using real-motion virtual reality mechanics—and experience the variety of their graphic end results.

– The Walking Dead Onslaught introduces the most visceral combat experience that veteran virtual reality-studio Survios has built to date. Scavenge and wield an arsenal of iconic melee and ranged weapons using real-motion virtual reality mechanics—and experience the variety of their graphic end results. Progressive Dismemberment System – We are progressing virtual reality with interactions between you and an object, offering a variety of end results through multiple thresholds. It’s the most visceral combat experience that Survios has built to date. Delimbing – Walker limbs are vulnerable for removal at many joints, including arms, legs, and neck. Carving – Proprietary “gore mesh” creates realistic wounds anywhere on a walker’s body. Impaling – Enemies get impaled and react where they are stabbed. Context-Based Physics – Varying reactions take place based on context; precise slicing through enemies result in getting stuck, resistance when pulling out weapons and grappling (a challenging technique in virtual reality).

– We are progressing virtual reality with interactions between you and an object, offering a variety of end results through multiple thresholds. It’s the most visceral combat experience that Survios has built to date. Melee Restraint System – Walkers can also be grabbed and restrained for precision melee attacks and strategic defense. Walkers can also be pushed and thrown at other walkers.

