Cyberpunk 2077 is a Much Deeper Roleplaying Experience Than The Witcher 3 - News

/ 520 Views

by, posted 12 hours ago

CD Projekt RED's senior level designer Miles Tost in an interview with YouTube channel Netrunner 2077 discussed the depth of the game and how it has a much deeper roleplaying experience than the developers previous game, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

"I don’t know, there’s a lot, there’s a ton of weapons," said Tost. "How I would summarize this is… I think people tend to forget that Cyberpunk 2077 is an RPG first and foremost. Right? So customization and equipment choices, making choices in the skills you have, the talents, how your character looks, how you choose dialogue, it’s the center stage of this experience.

"I think some people look at this game and think ‘Oh man, it’s first-person and has guns! It’s a shooter!’ and that’s a very surface-level assessment. I think in many ways, it’s a much, much deeper roleplaying experience than The Witcher 3."

Tost also discussed blocked doors in Night City, which he says the overall amount of doors in Cyberpunk 2077 will "dwarf" the amount seen in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

"Not everywhere is like that. We can’t put a bouncer in front of every door in the world. But in areas we feel it’s super obvious, like if there’s an area in the main quest with a door you can’t enter, in that context, we’ll try to put something extra there.

"But the amount of doors we have in Cyberpunk 2077 will completely dwarf the amount of doors we have in The Witcher 3. At one point in The Witcher 3’s development, I counted the amount of doors we have. We have around 2,500 doors for that game. Naturally in a game like this, compared to The Witcher 3, there are far more doors in the world of Cyberpunk."

Here is an overview of the game:

In the most dangerous megacity of the future, the real you is not enough. Become V, a cyber-enhanced mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant — the key to immortality. Customize your cyberware and skillset, and explore a vast city of the future obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. The choices you make will determine the story and shape the world around you.

Become a cyberpunk, an urban mercenary equipped with cybernetic enhancements and build

your legend on the streets of Night City.

Enter the massive open world of Night City, a place that sets new standards in terms of visuals, complexity and depth.

Take the riskiest job of your life and go after a prototype implant that is the key to immortality.

Cyberpunk 2077 will launch on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC on November 19. It will have backwards compatible on launch day for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles