Control Ultimate Edition Includes Free Upgrade to Next Generation Versions - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 13 hours ago / 466 Views
Publisher 505 Games and developer Remedy Entertainment announced Control Ultimate Edition will launch for PC via Steam on August 27. It will also launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC via the Epic Games Store on September 10, and for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 by the end of 2020.
Users who purchase Control Ultimate Edition on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One will be able to upgrade to the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X versions free of charge. This will not be available for anyone who own the original version of Control.
View the Control Ultimate Edition announcement trailer below:
Here is an overview of the game:
A corruptive presence has invaded the Federal Bureau of Control… Only you have the power to stop it. The world is now your weapon in an epic fight to annihilate an ominous enemy through deep and unpredictable environments. Containment has failed, humanity is at stake. Will you regain control?
Winner of over 80 awards, Control is a visually stunning third-person action-adventure that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Blending open-ended environments with the signature world-building and storytelling of renowned developer, Remedy Entertainment, Control presents an expansive and intensely gratifying gameplay experience.
Key Features:
- Uncover the Mysteries – Can you handle the bureau’s dark secrets? Unfold an epic supernatural struggle, filled with unexpected characters and bizarre events, as you search for your missing brother, and discover the truth that has brought you here.
- Everything is Your Weapon – Unleash destruction through transforming weaponry and telekinetic powers. Discover new ways to annihilate your enemies as you harness powerful abilities to turn everything around you into a lethal weapon.
- Explore a Hidden World – Delve deep into the ominous expanses of a secretive government agency. Explore the Bureau’s shifting environments only to discover that there is always more than meets the eye…
- Fight for Control – Battle a relentless enemy through exciting missions and challenging boss fights to earn powerful upgrades that maximize abilities and customize your weaponry.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
8 Comments
I don't even know if I want to get this game anymore. Epic ruining my enthusiasm. I haven't even played Shenmue 3 yet (original backer that switched to the ps4 version).
Yeah, not picking this up for two reasons: 1. I disagreed with the Epic deal and I'm not fond that their next game is even likely to be perma exclusive. 2. I think it's scummy to make people wait a year for it on Steam, then bring out an "ultimate edition" and jack up the price, leaving the Ult edition as the only option.
Depends on the pricing. They may be "throwing in" the DLC and setting it at a base price.
If it's $50 with DLC included I consider that them adding the DLC free of charge. As opposed to $70 or $80 which would be jacking up the price by force bundling.
- 0
I'm lost as to how you anticipate their next game will be perma PC-exclusive to EGS. But the price isn't jacked-up if said Ultimate Edition is the same across other platforms. That's a weird linguistic way to put it.
- 0
I know 505 games, they tend to go the bamco route and just up the price with "definitive/ultimate" editions. I'm fully expecting the price to be jacked up for the Steam release. There may be a possible 10% discount, but the game is a year old by it's eventual release on Steam.
- 0
Yea I didn't like any of that stuff either but the game is supposed to be really good so at the end I'm just hurting myself by missing out on a great game. So I just ignore it. At least they are giving PS5Xbox series X users free upgrades.
- 0
@Method114
The upgrades won't actually be free, unless you've bought the Ult edition on current gen systems, meaning you'll have to buy the game twice to get that upgrade, which isn't a great deal at all. ACG posted a video about it recently, and it's a scummy practice.
What they should have done is make the ult edition as *the* free upgrade for next gen systems, and release the Ult edition on Steam at a 50% discount, at the very least.
- 0
@Chazore Ah yea that's true if you already got the game. I haven't played it yet. I might wait for PS5 might not I've been going back and forth.
- 0