Vampire: The Masquerade  Bloodlines 2 Delayed to 2021 - News

posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Paradox Interactive and developer Hardsuit Labs have

Today we have an important announcement in regards to the release date of Bloodlines 2. ð¦ pic.twitter.com/M3xR5qOOpN — Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 (@VtM_Bloodlines) August 11, 2020

from 2020 to 2021. It will launch for the Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam GOG , and the Epic Games Store

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is a statement from the publisher and developer:

We are moving the launch of Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 to 2021.

Our goal has always been to deliver the best game possible, to immerse you into a Seattle re-imagined in the World of Darkness, and deliver a worthy successor to the original Bloodlines game. Due to the quality bar and ambitions we have set for ourselves, we have made the difficult decision that we need more time. This means that our goal to release in 2020 is no longer possible. Moving launch is one of the changes we are making to ensure the best player experience possible.

This is not a decision taken lightly nor is it the first option we considered. We will share more information in the coming months on launch timing and other organizational changes that will help us achieve this goal.

We understand that this will be a disappointment to many of you, but we also appreciate how our ambition is echoed through many parts of the community. We hope you understand that, while difficult, this is the right call.

We thank you all for your patience while we continue to build Bloodlines 2.

Andy Kipling, Hardsuit Labs and Jakob Munthe, Paradox Interactive

Here is an overview of the game:

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 is a vampire RPG featuring memorable characters and deep, reactive storytelling. Set in Seattle, players will make tough moral choices that will shape the world around them.

Key Features:

What Monster Will You Be? Choose to be brutal and unflinching or cultured and seductive. Use charm, cunning, terror and sheer will to rise through vampire society.

Choose to be brutal and unflinching or cultured and seductive. Use charm, cunning, terror and sheer will to rise through vampire society. Descend into Seattle’s Dark Heart – Seattle has always been run by vampires; hunt your prey across locations faithfully re-imagined in the World of Darkness.

– Seattle has always been run by vampires; hunt your prey across locations faithfully re-imagined in the World of Darkness. Enter into Uneasy Alliances – Choose a side among the competing vampire factions in the war for Seattle’s blood trade. Everyone has hidden agendas, so choose your allies wisely

– Choose a side among the competing vampire factions in the war for Seattle’s blood trade. Everyone has hidden agendas, so choose your allies wisely Experience the Story – Written by the creative mind behind the original Bloodlines, live out your vampire fantasy in a city filled with intriguing characters that react to your choices.



