Street Fighter Producer Yoshinori Ono to Leave Capcom This Summer

Street Fighter series executive producer Yoshinori Ono via Twitter announced plans to leave Capcom this summer after nearly 30 years at the company. Ono has been a producer on Street Fighter since 1998.

"I've been with the Street Fighter brand for a long time, experienced good times, bad times, and even non-existent times," said Ono. "My heart is filled with appreciation to those players who've been giving warm and kind support on the brand, especially... over the past decade or so as all the activities on the Street Fighter brand regained sunshine and grew its liveliness.

"And now, after serving almost 30 years at Capcom, I am leaving the company this summer. This means that I will resign my position as the brand manager for Capcom's various titles including Street Fighter.

"Capcom staff in the new generation will continue taking care of the Street Fighter brand and leading the World Warriors. And, I do believe that they will continue making Street Fighter extraordinary. I will look forward to seeing the new Street Fighter brand and how it's going to be expanded, as just one of regular gamers next time around."

