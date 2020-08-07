Rocksteady Studios to Unveil Suicide Squad Game on August 22 - News

posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and Batman: Arkham series developer Rocksteady Studios via Twitter teased they will be announced the rumored Suicide Squad game at DC FanDome on August 22.

An official Twitter account for the Suicide Squad game was also launched.

Stay tuned to VGChartz on August 22.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

