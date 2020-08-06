Control AWE Expansion Trailer Features the Return of Alan Wake, launches August 27 - News

/ 205 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Remedy Entertainment has released a new trailer for the second expansion for Control. The AWE expansion features the return of another iconic Remedy character, Alan Wake, and will launch on August 27.

View the trailer below:

Here is an overview of the AWE expansion:

As Director of the Federal Bureau of Control, Jesse Faden must enter the Investigations Sector and confront the creature lurking within this long-abandoned part of the Bureau. This threat has haunted the sector for years, waiting on the other side of the sealed Firebreak. In order to reclaim the Investigations Sector from its clutches, Jesse will need to explore the numerous Altered World Events investigated here, including one from the town of Bright Falls. AWE brings new story content and side missions as well as new weapons and mods to the world of Control.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles