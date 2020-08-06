ANNO: Mutationem Gets New Trailer, Launches in December for PS4 and PC - News

Publisher Lightning Games and developer ThinkingStars announced ANNO: Mutationem will launch for PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam in December.

Welcome to the neon-covered, 2D-meets-3D Cyberpunk world of ANNO: Mutationem. In this action adventure game with RPG elements, you become Ann: a highly-skilled combat-trained lone wolf on a personal mission in a giant Metropolis, full of sinister mega-corporations, mysterious fringe groups and creatures more bizarre than words can express.

Key Features:

Where 2D Meets 3D – Unique 2D-to-3D gameplay, seamless switching between 2D action and platforming and 3D exploration to interact with the world and its inhabitants.

– Unique 2D-to-3D gameplay, seamless switching between 2D action and platforming and 3D exploration to interact with the world and its inhabitants. Ann Kicks Ass – Ann will slash, shoot, combo, grenade-throw, and ground-pound her way thru hordes of enemies and huge bosses.

– Ann will slash, shoot, combo, grenade-throw, and ground-pound her way thru hordes of enemies and huge bosses. Explore, Discover, and Return – Exploring diverse locations such as huge cities & complex underground structures, players are free to go as they please, returning to previous areas and unlock new events.

– Exploring diverse locations such as huge cities & complex underground structures, players are free to go as they please, returning to previous areas and unlock new events. A Dark, Twisted Plot – A grand story befitting a rich and dark cyberpunk decor, featuring our main hero Ann and her trusty hacker side-kick Ayane.

– A grand story befitting a rich and dark cyberpunk decor, featuring our main hero Ann and her trusty hacker side-kick Ayane. Craft, Upgrade, Improve, and Customize – Collect, buy or craft items, and upgrade Ann’s stats, skills, and gear. Use chips to modify any kind of weapon you find.

