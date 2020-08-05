Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster Gets Demonic Compendium Trailer - News

Atlus has released the first Demonic Compendium trailer for Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster.

There will be three trailers that introduce the game's demons. This first trailer introduces 10 species of demons: Yoma, Fairy, Divine, Fallen, Dragon King, Beast, Jirae, Brute, Femme, and Night.

View the first trailer below:

Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in Japan on October 29, and in spring 2021 worldwide.

Thanks Gematsu.

