Project CARS 3 PC Specs Revealed - News

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer Slightly Mad Studios via Steam have revealed the PC specifications for upcoming racing game Project CARS 3.

The racing game will features over 200 cars and 140 tracks. The standard edition will be available for $59.99, while the Deluxe Edition is priced at $94.99.

View the complete specs below:

Minimum specifications:

OS: Window 10 (+ speficic versions of 7)

Processor: 3.5 GHz Intel Core i5 3450 or 4.0 GHz AMD FX-8350

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: GTX 680 or equivalent

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 50 GB available space

Sound Card: Direct X compatible sound card

Additional Notes: For VR or triple screen use, GTX 980 or equivalent

Recommended specifications:

OS: Windows 10

Processor: Intel i7 8700k or AMD Ryzen 7 2700K

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia RTX 2070 or AMD RX5700

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 50 GB available space

Sound Card: DirectX compatible sound card

Additional Notes: For VR or triple screen use, GTX 980 or equivalent

Here is an overview of the game:

Project CARS 3 is the third installment in the best-seller racing franchise that brings all the intense thrills, emotions and fun from the vibrant world of motor racing to vivid life as players undertake a whole new exciting career journey that sees them rise from weekend warrior to racing legend.

New to the franchise is a deeply engaging metagame that challenges players to race hard and earn in-game Credits with which to buy and own hundreds of cars from the world’s most elite brands and race them all on dynamic and spectacular circuits around the globe featuring stunning all-weather, all-seasons conditions.

Race-won Credits and XP will also entice players to buy authentic performance upgrades and customization options for their stable of exclusive cars, including wheels, tyres, body kits, rims, as well as personaliztion options to create their own racing hero personas.

With a completely redesigned and unrivaled controller experience, an even more accurate and fun handling model, adjustable skill settings for every level of driver and every element of weather-affected races, Project CARS 3 is the biggest, most exciting and authentic evolution to the definitive racing franchise.

Key Features:

Own Your Journey Race over 200 elite-brand race and road cars. Over 140 global tracks. Experience the visual spectacle of true-to-life dynamic all-seasons, all-weather racing. Wide set of race conversion kits. Race to earn Credits and XP to: Buy and own hundreds of cars. Upgrade cars with realistic performance parts that affect handling and power. Customize your cars’ liveries with racing- and community-inspired elements along with decals, rims, tyres, license plates, race numbers, and more. Personalize your drivers with characters, outfits, and helmets.

Feel Each Moment Fully scalable assists for all skill levels. New tyre model for convincing & fun handling. 24-hour cycle, dynamic all-seasons, all-weather racing. Unrivalled controller experience. Visceral sense of speed. Intense crash effects and authentic car-contact. Enhanced AI. 12K and best-in-class VR Support (on PC).

Earn Every Win New and deeply engaging career mode. Battle your way up from weekend warrior to racing legend. New and compelling Multiplayer and Community Modes. Fun and exciting Daily Challenges.



Project CARS 3 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC via Steam on August 28.

