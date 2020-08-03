Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice Announced for PC - News

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Assemble Entertainment and developer CrazyBunch Studios have announced point-and-click adventure game, Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice, for PC via Steam and GOG. It will launch October 15 for $34.99.

"Bringing Larry Laffer back to his adoring fans has been a labor of love and something that we’ve not taken lightly," said Assemble Entertainment CEO Stefan Marcinek.

"Crazybunch did an excellent job repositioning Larry in the modern age while retaining the mostly-SFW humor that’s loved and expected in the series. We can’t wait to see what fans think of Larry’s new soaking wet adventure!"

Here is an overview of the game:

Hey Ladies, it’s time to get wet again! I am not done yet and still dreaming of you in Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice. I left New Lost Wages, stranded in Cancum, and had prepared to marry my only true love, Faith. But, unforeseen events interrupted us and we’ve become separated again! She is somewhere in the famous, sunny and huge Kalau’a archipelago and I have to find her. Help me—if I don’t find her soon, I think I may burst!

No obstacle will keep me away from my beloved, my Faith, not even the wild and untamed islands of Kalau’a. Those lovely island ladies can only distract me for so long as my heart’s compass only points in one direction—Faith! Care to set sail with me as a true pirate and become a real gold digger? Join my crew on this glorious quest—you may just end up soaked to the bone!

Key Features:

Explore the Kalaua’ archipelago with all its mysterious and beautiful islands – featuring over 50 handdrawn locations.

Meet over 40 new and old friends from Wet Dreams Don’t Dry and chat up some fresh new feminine friends.

Help Larry solve difficult and exciting (and maybe a little erotic) new riddles and complete quests, providing him with a truly happy ending.

