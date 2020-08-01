Guilty Gear: Strive Launches for PS4, PS4 and PC in Spring 2021 - News

/ 300 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Developer Arc System Works announced Guilty Gear: Strive will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam in spring 2021.

Original character Nagoriyuki and returning character Leo Whitefang have been announced as part of the playable roster for the game. The next playable character will be announced in early October.

View the latest trailer below:

Here is an overview of the two characters:

Nagoriyuki – Nagoriyuki is the newest addition to the Guilty Gear universe. A vampire with a number of unique and powerful abilities, he wields a huge sword with impressive skill in battle and slashes at his enemies with punishing blows. Stay tuned for more info about this mysterious figure!

– Nagoriyuki is the newest addition to the Guilty Gear universe. A vampire with a number of unique and powerful abilities, he wields a huge sword with impressive skill in battle and slashes at his enemies with punishing blows. Stay tuned for more info about this mysterious figure! Leo Whitefang – Leo is one of the three “Allied Kings” of the Allied Kingdom of Illyria, and is responsible for the governing of Europe, the Middle East, and Oceania. He is also an accomplished warrior in his own right, with a relentless fighting style.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles