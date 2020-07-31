Battletoads Launches August 20 for Xbox One, Xbox Game Pass and PC - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 15 hours ago / 663 Views
Publisher Microsoft and developers Dlala Studios and Rare announced Battletoads will launch for the Xbox One, Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC, and PC via Steam on August 20.
View the official release date trailer below:
Here is an overview of the game:
The wait is over! Rash, Zitz, and Pimple are returning at last to smash-hit their way through an all-new action-packed adventure of choreographed chaos, and couch co-op may never be the same again.
One to three players will take control of the Battletoads and team up to storm through wild and unpredictable stages with only one rule – expect the unexpected. Teamwork makes the dream work in a drop-in, drop-out gameplay blast, filled with over-the-top gameplay moments that anyone can enjoy, but only a True ‘Toad’ can master.
With a unique hand-animated cartoon style and packed with memorable characters and locations, the Battletoads are back for a larger-than-life brawl across the universe that promises to be fun alone, and unforgettable together.
13 Comments
Not the Battletoads game I wanted, but I have Gamepass so I'll try it.
A once great franchise ruined, thanks MS and Rare. Battletoad double dragon was amazing back in the day, shame.
The artstyle alone looks awful IMO.
*of the new Battletoads, not the old games.
I don't generally like this art-style.. However, it doesn't seem quite as bad as I thought it would be. I think I can get over it.
So the game wasn't cancelled, good to hear. I wonder what has changed since the delay. Also what a great add. The music sent nostalgic thrills down my spine
I actually thought it would be delayed further due to Street of Rage 4 nailing a modern beat em' up. Given the delays, I hope this is a good game.
Looks like another sub-70 scored game on Opencritic. In other words another Crackdown 3, or State of Decay 2.
Does it need to be higher to be fun? Its a budget title
Some of those sub 70 games have been hits.
@Azzanation Budget titles have a much easier time getting good review scores than AAA games. There's no reason why a 2D beat-em-up should get review scores in the 60's. A budget title that can't even get reviews in the 70's is a huge disappointment.
@Puggsly Lots of awful games have been hits though. Same goes for movies. And MS continually redefines what "hit" means by releasing limited sales data. They'll announce that the game has "1 million players", or sold X amount in the first few weeks. But they seldom announce actual sales totals. Their marketing team continually uses the Texas Sharpshooter fallacy to redefine the meaning of "hit".
