Volta-X Launches August 12 for Switch and PC - News

/ 262 Views

by, posted 16 hours ago

Publisher GungHo Online Entertainment America announced the strategic robot battle game, Volta-X, will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop and PC via Steam on August 12 for $19.99. It will support cross-play.

View the launch trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Years ago, Earth was jeopardized by a Kaiju invasion. Faced with insurmountable odds, our best known scientists and world leaders floundered and it seemed everything was lost. That is, until the mysterious Dr. V revealed his new technology—the Voltas. Thanks to the Voltas and their pilots, our victory over the alien threat was swift and decisive. After overcoming the Kaiju, these formidable robots provided the foundation for the most popular sport in the world—Volta battling!

Now we’re extending an invitation to you to join the World Volta Association, the premiere destination for high stakes Volta combat. Achieving prestige and fame will take teamwork and plenty of strategy. Prove your championship drive by commanding your crew members to power up weapons, dodge attacks, or repair your Volta while you simultaneously attack your opponent’s Volta to weaken them and gain victory! As you rise through our ranks, you’ll earn access to more Voltas, obtain incredible weapons, and face even tougher challenges.

When you’re not in the arena, you’ll have full access to your own custom headquarters, too. There, you’ll be able to develop the perfect balance of work and play between your team, Voltas, and gear. It’s important because while the WVA is currently a place where we fight for sport, there may be a time again when Voltas will be on the frontlines to protect our planet from any dangers that dare threaten us.

Key Features:

Personalize the Perfect Loadout – Each Volta starts with a similar foundation, but more complicated weaponry adds nearly endless depth and customization options for winning pilots. There’s nothing more satisfying than creating your perfectly balanced loadout and taking on opponents in highly competitive strategic battles!

– Each Volta starts with a similar foundation, but more complicated weaponry adds nearly endless depth and customization options for winning pilots. There’s nothing more satisfying than creating your perfectly balanced loadout and taking on opponents in highly competitive strategic battles! Your Pilot’s Journey – Our pilots all had a path that led them to piloting a Volta. Through a single-player campaign, your pilot will qualify for the league and fight tooth and nail to climb the championship ranks. Along the way, pilots may even discover some dramatic secrets about themselves and their world.

– Our pilots all had a path that led them to piloting a Volta. Through a single-player campaign, your pilot will qualify for the league and fight tooth and nail to climb the championship ranks. Along the way, pilots may even discover some dramatic secrets about themselves and their world. Manage Your Team’s Base – The fight itself is only half the battle. Preparation is key, and pilots must be well rested and continually researching ways to level up their arsenal. Take full control of your headquarters to keep your team focused for battle and on the cutting edge of powerful Volta tech.

– The fight itself is only half the battle. Preparation is key, and pilots must be well rested and continually researching ways to level up their arsenal. Take full control of your headquarters to keep your team focused for battle and on the cutting edge of powerful Volta tech. Make Your Mark on the World – Connect with other players in Clans to share strategies and fight each other, keeping your skills sharp. Engage in player-versus-player battles and special Events against the whole world. Only then can pilots prove their mettle by getting to the top of the global leaderboard and making a name for themselves in the World Volta Association!

Internet Connection Required

A constant internet connection is required to play this title.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles