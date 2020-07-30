People Can Fly Working on AAA Action Adventure Game for Next Gen Consoles, PC and More - News

Developer People Can Fly has announced they are working on a new AAA title, which is "a highly ambitious, groundbreaking action adventure title." The game is planned for release on "next-generation consoles, streaming platforms, and PC."

The new game is led by the developer's New York studio, with plans to hire "dozens of new staff" over the next year. The team will be led by studio head David Grijns and creative director Roland Lesterlin. The studios Warsaw, Rzeszow, and Newcastle will also help in development of the game.

"There is electricity in the air at People Can Fly,” said People Can Fly CEO Sebastian Wojciechowski. "Last year we announced the opening of our New York studio and revealed Outriders for the first time. Today we have surpassed 250 staff and are excited to announce the next chapter in the development of our company.

"Our intention from the beginning has been to expand People Can Fly into a multi-project studio and continue to build a global presence for our brand. We are marking this unique moment with the presentation of PCF’s refreshed visual identity. With the launch of the next-generation consoles later this year, we are incredibly excited about the future of People Can Fly and the games industry as a whole."

People Can Fly New York creative director Roland Lesterlin added, "It’s rare to ever get the chance to work on an original AAA game in today’s world, never mind being part of the origination process. We’re looking for brilliant and curious people to help us shape the vision of this incredible new world we’re building."

